When

Wed., September 09, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Wed., September 09, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

PA Farm Show Complex (McClay Street Entrance) 2300 N Cameron St Harrisburg, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Register for dairy conference

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Registration is now open for the 17th annual Dairy Financial and Risk Management Conference, titled “Rewriting the Future.” The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the PA Farm Show Complex (McClay Street Entrance) in Harrisburg, Pa.

The cost to attend this year’s Dairy Financial and Risk Management Conference is $260 per person, discounted to $210 for those who are representatives of the Center for Dairy Excellence Allies for Advancement. Dairy financial consultants, lending representatives and interested dairy producers can register online at centerfordairyexcellence.org/financial-conference.

The conference will feature expert speakers who will lead four sessions during the one-day event.

For more information about the program and to register for the event, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/financial-conference or call Valerie Mason-Faith at 717-346-0849.