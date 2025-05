When

Mon., June 02, 2025 All Day Event

Wed., July 30, 2025 All Day Event

Salem Public Library 821 East State Street Salem, Oh

5/31/2025

Salem Public Library’s

Events at-a-Glance: July 2025

Registration for July’s events opens at 9:00 am on Monday, June 2, 2025. All events are free of cost and open to the public. Most events require advanced registration and can be completed online at https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/calendar. If you require registration assistance, please call the library at 330.332.0042.

Tuesday July 1 9:00 – 10:00 am Tai Chi in the Park – this event repeats weekly

Monday July 7 6:30 – 7:30 Charles Burchfield’s Salem Landscapes

Tuesday July 8 2:00 Book Discussion: the little liar

Tuesday July 8 3:30 – 4:30 Celebrate Your Plate: Berry Smoothies (a 50+ series)

Tuesday July 8 6:30 – 7:30 Holographic Vinyl Sticker with Cricut

Wednesday July 9 10:00 – 11:00 am Knitting 102: A Holiday Stocking –a 5-week linked series

Wednesday July 9 6:00 – 8:00 Carnegies Kitchen Presents: Chop, Season, Taste Around the World, India

Thursday June 10 1:30 – 5:30 Stitches in Time – this event repeats weekly

Thursday July 10 5:30 – 6:30 Talk & Taste Book Club: Heartburn

Saturday July 12 10:00 am – 1:00 Tech Recycle

Saturday July 12 11:00 am – 3:00 Carnegie’s Kitchen: Intensive Cooking Class (16+)

Pucker Up: The Science of Fermentation

Monday July 14 6:30 – 7:30 Carnegies Kitchen Presents: Chop, Season, Taste Around the World, India

Tuesday July 15 9:30 – 10:30 am Nature Walk

Tuesday July 15 3:30 – 4:30 Celebrate Your Plate: Broccoli & Everything Salad (a 50+ Series)

Tuesday July 15 6:30 – 7:30 Color Your Way Through Historic Architecture

Wednesday July 16 6:00 – 8:00 Wind-Down Wednesday: Rhinestone Holiday Ornament

Wednesday July 16 6:30 – 7:30 QuakerSpace Orientation

Thursday July 17 6:30 – 7:30 Card Making Club

Monday July 21 6:30 – 7:30 Pulp Stones to Pitons: Columbiana County’s Newest Park

Tuesday July 22 9:30 – 11:00 am Forage & Craft

Tuesday July 22 3:30 – 4:30 Celebrate Your Plate: Couscous Salad (a 50+ series)

Tuesday July 22 6:30 – 7:30 Boost Your Canva Design

Wednesday June 23 6:30 – 7:30 Reliving Holiday Magic Through Music, Traditions & Customs

Thursday July 24 6:00 – 8:00 Third-Space Thursdays: Boggle Competition

Saturday July 26 9:30 am Walking Tour: The Architecture of S. Lincoln Ave.

Monday June 28 6:30 – 7:30 Inspired by the Masters Painting Series: Paint Like George Seurat

Tuesday July 29 3:30 – 4:30 Celebrate Your Plate: Zucchini Noodles (a 50+ series)