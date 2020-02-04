Fri., April 17, 2020 at 8:00am
Fri., April 17, 2020 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, OH
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish for your pond!
Choose from among a selection of fingerling Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Bluegill, Channel Catfish, White Amur and Fathead Minnows.
Orders and payment are due by Friday, April 17, 2020.
Pick-up is Friday, April 24, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds at 750 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906
Cost: $1.00 each other than White Amur ($14 each) and Fathead Minnows ($6.00 per 100, minimum order of 100)
Total minimum order: $20.00
If pay by credit card, please add 6% processing fee
Details and order at https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions or by calling 419.747.8686.