Fri., April 17, 2020 at 8:00am

Fri., April 17, 2020 at 12:00am

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, OH

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish for your pond!

Choose from among a selection of fingerling Bluegill, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Bluegill, Channel Catfish, White Amur and Fathead Minnows.

Orders and payment are due by Friday, April 17, 2020.

Pick-up is Friday, April 24, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds at 750 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906

Cost: $1.00 each other than White Amur ($14 each) and Fathead Minnows ($6.00 per 100, minimum order of 100)

Total minimum order: $20.00

If pay by credit card, please add 6% processing fee

Details and order at https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions or by calling 419.747.8686.