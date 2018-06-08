When

Fri., June 22, 2018 at 6:00pm

Fri., June 22, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Salem Public Library will host an after-hours program that follows the life of the Titanic from the initial idea to build a magnificent passenger ship to its tragic end following a collision with an iceberg on April 14, 1912, and the results of the Board of Inquiry. The program, “Titanic: Tragedy of Errors, will be presented on Friday, June 22, 2018, from 6-8 pm in the Adult Services Reading Room. The program presenter will be Thomas Edwards, known also as “TomPhoolery”, a popular entertainer.

During this exciting program, you will learn the “Hows and Whys” of this tragedy which was truly a “Perfect Storm of Circumstances”. Questions about why lifeboats were not completely filled by passengers and why ice warnings were ignored will be discussed.

A display of photographs, 1912 newspapers, and a thirty-two-inch replica of the Titanic will be available for viewing. Educational, entertaining and of interest to all ages, over forty errors and circumstances will be presented and will show that the catastrophe should never have happened and many more lives could have been saved.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. This program is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Don’t miss the opportunity to have an up-close experience with this amazing historic story.