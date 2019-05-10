When

Tue., May 28, 2019 at 7:00pm

Tue., May 28, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The book The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows will be discussed on May 28, 2019 at the Adult Book Discussion Group beginning at 7 pm in the Adult Reading Room of the library. The story begins in January 1946 when London is emerging from the shadow of the Second World War and writer Juliet Ashton, famous for her wartime humor column, is looking for her next book subject. She receives a letter from a reader named Dawsey, a Guernsey resident who asks for her help in finding books by Charles Lamb. After she honors his request they begin exchanging letters and Juliet is drawn into the world of Dawsey and his friends. She begins to receive letters from other Guernsey islanders and discovers that the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society was born as a spur-of-the-moment alibi when its members were discovered breaking curfew by the Germans occupying their island. Through the correspondence Juliet learns that Elizabeth, the Society’s founder, as a result of an act of bravery has been deported to France, and her whereabouts remain unknown. As a result of her fascination with the islanders Juliet goes to Guernsey to meet her new friends and discovers some hard truths about Elizabeth’s fate and defiant courage. The book, written as a series of letters, celebrates literature in all its forms and finds connections in the most surprising ways.

The discussion group is open to the public and free of cost to attend. The book may be borrowed from the library. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460