Thu., October 25, 2018 at 6:30pm

Thu., October 25, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Who Will Attend This Owl Program?

At Salem Public Library we hope it will be you! On October 25, 2018 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Salem Public Library will host the interactive video conference program “Owls through the Ages”. International Owl Center, located in Houston, MN, will present the program.

Owls are found worldwide and people have widely varying opinions about them. In this program, we will learn how owls are seen in different cultures. We will travel back in time to the very first owl cave carving. We will discuss why people may like or dislike owls. Included in the presentation will be an on-air visit from one of the live ambassador owls that live at the Center. Included will be a question and answer time.

his program will be family-friendly, open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register online at the library’s website, www.salem.lib.oh.us, or call 330-332-0042 for assistance. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.