When

Sat., December 21, 2019 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., December 22, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Ohio Expo Center

717 E 17th Ave

Columbus, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Scott Antique Markets

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths

Ohio Expo Center
Bricker Building

Dec. 21 and 22, 2019

Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)

We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be Jan. 25 and 26, 2020

$5 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112

Photos

Map