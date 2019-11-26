Sat., December 21, 2019 at 9:00am
Sun., December 22, 2019 at 12:00am
Ohio Expo Center
717 E 17th Ave
Columbus, Ohio
Scott Antique Markets
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths
Ohio Expo Center
Bricker Building
Dec. 21 and 22, 2019
Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)
We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be Jan. 25 and 26, 2020
$5 Parking, Free Admission
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112