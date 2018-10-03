When

Sat., November 24, 2018 at 9:00am

Sun., November 25, 2018 at 12:00am

Ohio Expo Center

717 E 17th Ave

Columbus, Ohio

Scott Antique Markets

Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
800 Exhibit Booths

Bricker & Celeste Buildings

November 24th & 25th, 2018

Hours: Saturday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm & Sunday 10 am – 4 pm

Directions: I-71, Exit 111 (17th Avenue)

We run monthly November – March
Our next show will be December 15th & 16th, 2018

$5.00 Parking, Free Admission

Website: www.scottantiquemarket.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone: 740-569-4112

