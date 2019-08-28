Fri., September 27, 2019 at 9:00am
Fayette County Fairgrounds
213 Fairview Ave
Washington Court House, Ohio
Scott Antique Markets and W.C. Flea
Americas Favorite Treasure Hunts!
50 Acre Event!
September 27th & 28th, 2019
Our show hours: Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Directions: I-71 to exit 65, East on US 35, 12 miles to Washington Court House. The Fairgrounds are at the intersection of US 35, US 22 & US 62.
Admission: $1.00 and is good all weekend.
Parking: Free
Website: www.scottantiquemarkets.com
Email: info@scottantiquemarket.com
Phone Number: 740-569-4112