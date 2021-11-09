When

Sat., November 13, 2021 at 10:00am

Sun., November 21, 2021 at 12:00am

Sebring Model Railroad Club 216 E Pennsylvania Ave Sebring, Ohio

The 2021 dates are November 13, 14, 20 & 21

The 2021 hours are 10AM to 5PM all four days.

Donation is $5.00 per adult. Children under 12 are admitted free.

November is National Model Railroad Month. Come spend some quality time with us at our open house in Sebring, Ohio. New for 2021, we removed some old scenes in 2020 and are replacing them with new and improved scenes. See the mainline railroad prototype action trackside while staying at a safe distance. Hear our model railroad locomotives equipped with sound so realistic that it is difficult to distinguish between ours and the real ones going by outside. We have snacks and drinks available for your pleasure and convenience.