SEBRING — The 24th annual community wide garage sales are fast approaching. They will take place once again in Sebring on Aug. 7, 8 & 9.

As in the past, the sales are held on the first consecutive Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in August.

The Friends of the Sebring Parks organization has donated towards all the advertising and the Sebring Public Library will print the list of sales and have them available to shoppers.

“This is an annual tradition here in our community,” said coordinator Susan Sanor.

We see many people from surrounding areas coming into our village as they search for treasures and bargains. Many shoppers are very familiar with this annual event and they plan weeks in advance to attend.”

Any Sebring or neighboring Beloit resident may register their sale and be included on the list of garage sales by texting 330-259-5946 .

The last day to register is Wednesday July 30th.

No sign ups will be taken after 5 p.m. that Wednesday.

A printed list of sales will be available beginning Monday August 4th, at the Sebring Public Library, 196 W. Ohio Ave.

– Susan Sanor

