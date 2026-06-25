When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 3:30pm

Event Venue

LC Ranch 32465 Mickle Hollow Road Union City, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PENN STATE EVENTS

‘Sheep Smarter: Turning Data Into Decisions’ workshop, July 25

UNION CITY, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host the in-person workshop “Sheep Smarter: Turning Data into Decisions”on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at LC Ranch, 32465 Mickle Hollow Road in Union City, Pennsylvania.

Participants will learn how to properly collect forage samples, interpret analysis reports, and use data to support informed feeding decisions. The program will feature live demonstrations of electronic identification tagging systems, flock management software and digital recordkeeping tools available for small ruminant operations.

Attendees will also hear from experienced producers during a panel discussion highlighting proven management practices from successful local farms. The day will conclude with an on-farm tour of LC Ranch, including a pasture walk and discussion. This event offers valuable opportunities to learn, connect with fellow producers and gain practical, data-driven insights for long-term flock success.

The cost of the workshop is $25, and those interested should register by July 21. Visit extension.psu.edu/sheep-smarter-turning-data-into-decisions to register and for more information.