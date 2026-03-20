When

Sat., April 25, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., April 25, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Heritage Community Center, 3558 US Route 62 Millersburg, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

BERLIN, Ohio — The Simple Goods Early Country Antiques & Primitive Goods Show will return to Berlin, Ohio, this spring to celebrate its 20th year April 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Community Center, 3558 US Route 62 (3.6 miles northeast of the center of Berlin). Admission is $7 and parking is free.

The show will feature antiques, primitives, games, giveaways and refreshments to commemorate the occasion.

Simple Goods began in 2006 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and now resides in Berlin. The rural Amish setting makes it the perfect place for a country and primitive antique show.

The show features over 50 well-known dealers from the Midwest to the East Coast, hand-selected for their quality antiques in various “country” styles. The dealers offer early country and primitive antiques and one-of-a-kind handcrafted wares. They are a knowledgeable group and are always ready to share their love of early antiques.

For additional information, visit facebook.com/simplegoods. There are photos of past shows, the dealer list, the floor plan and additional show information. Any questions may be directed to Christina Hummel at 570-651-5681.