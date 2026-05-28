Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 59 (5-28-26)

Welcome to episode 59 of Farm and Dairy’s virtual newsletter, the Weekly Rundown, where reporters Liz Partsch and Paul Rowley discuss the top stories from this week’s issue in our newsroom.

Episode 59

In episode 59, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the May 28 edition, including:

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Read the full stories here or swing by your local newsstand to grab a copy of this week’s Farm and Dairy.

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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!