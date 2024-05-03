Smithville Community Historical Society Artisan Day
Sun., May 19, 2024 at 1:30pm
Smithville Community Historical society
Smithville, Ohio
The Smithville Community Historical Society Artisan Day will take place Sunday May 19 from1:30PM to 4PM. Various artisans will be featured, live music and food. All buildings in the historic village will be open to tour .The Mishler Weaving Mill will also be open featuring live demonstrations of rug weaving using the vintage looms dating back to the 1860s. Also a 50% off pottery sale. This is a free event. For more information please visit Smithville Community Historical Society on facebook or online at sohchs.org
