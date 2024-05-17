PSU Extension offering dairy and poultry educational phone line

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension poultry and dairy educators are offering an educational phone line to producers who have limited or no internet access. Producers will be able to call 888-655-2407 to hear 5-minute messages with tips on dairy and poultry production, the latest industry issues and upcoming extension events.

Extension educators will cover a host of topics including food safety, feed management, health and disease. Currently, there are three lines active, offering dairy messages, poultry messages and upcoming events.

The messages are updated at least every other week, and new message are posted on Monday. If individuals have topic requests for the dairy line, they can call Emily Fread at 570-556-4748. For poultry requests, interested parties can call Torey Fischer at 717-363-9059.