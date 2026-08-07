When

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Fayette County Airport 2770 Old Route 38, NW WSHNGTN CT HS, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

SW Ohio agronomy field day, Aug. 18

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Agronomy Field Day will be held Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport, 2770 Old Route 38, NW.

The free event will feature a full day of educational programming focused on current agronomic issues, farm management strategies, emerging opportunities for corn growers and farm succession planning.

For additional information, visit fayette.osu.edu/program-areas/agriculture-and-natural-resources or contact Ken Ford, ANR Educator at 740-335-1150.