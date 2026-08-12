When

Thu., August 27, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., August 27, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Marina 5328 Tyner St NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs offer fun on water and more!

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities this August. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Intro to Stand Up Paddleboard. This beginner class will be on Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sippo Lake Marina and is designed for individuals eager to explore the fundamentals of Stand Up Paddleboarding. Beginning on land, participants will learn the essentials of trip planning, types of paddling equipment and key safety practices while paddling. Then, take these newfound skills onto the water as we practice basic paddling techniques to SUP with confidence. No prior experience is necessary. All necessary equipment is provided. Fees include $15 for in-county residents and $20 for out-of-county residents.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.