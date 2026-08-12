When

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 7:00am

Until

Sat., August 29, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Deer Creek Reservoir 14514 Price St NE Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs offer fun on water and more!

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities this August. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Kayak Fishing Tournament. There will be a new kayaking tournament at Deer Creek Reservoir from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29. This tournament is geared towards youth (8+) and adults. This charity event is hosted by Kayak Anglers of Northeast Ohio in partnership with Stark Parks. Participants should bring their own poles and kayaks; however, Stark Parks will provide a limited number of solo and tandem kayaks on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event. Proceeds from the tournament will help support a kayak vending machine at Deer Creek Reservoir. The registration fee is $25. Visit StarkParks.com/Fishing for more information.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.