When

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 8:00pm

Until

Sat., August 22, 2026 at 10:30pm

Event Venue

Lake Avenue Trailhead 135 Lake Ave NW Massillon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs offer fun on water and more

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities this August. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Night Bike Rides on the Towpath. Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for a night bike ride from 8:15-10:15 p.m. on Aug. 22 starting at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. This is a 14 to 18-mile beginner-friendly ride over flat terrain, with an Ernie’s team member at the front and rear of the group. Riders must wear a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with headlights and taillights. No fee or registration is required to participate. Rental bikes are available for a nominal cost with advance notice. For more info, visit ErniesBikeShop.com/events or call 330-832-5111.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.