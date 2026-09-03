When

Sat., September 05, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., September 05, 2026 at 10:30am

Event Venue

Manor House at Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks Fall Programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Bird Walk. Join a member of the Canton Audubon Society on a guided bird walk at Quail Hollow Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. The program is free and no registration is required. All ages welcome. Meet at the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.