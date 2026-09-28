ODNR asks Ohio deer hunters to donate to Field to Food Bank

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is asking white-tailed deer hunters to consider harvesting an extra deer to help feed Ohio families.

The Field to Food Bank program helps manage Ohio’s white-tailed deer populations and address food insecurity in our state at the same time. Hunters are asked to drop off donations of field-dressed deer at designated locations. Division of Wildlife staff then transport donated deer to the Ohio Penal Industries’ meat processing facility at Pickaway Correctional Institution for processing and packaging.

Once processing is complete, the division works with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks to coordinate the distribution of venison to regional food banks and pantries in need of high-quality protein.

The program accepts deer donations during specified dates and times, with drop-off locations available at locations throughout the state. Upcoming donation periods and associated locations include:

Disease Surveillance Area Early Gun Season

Oct. 10 and 11, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster 43323 (Wyandot County)

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 1110 State Route 229, Delaware 43003 (Delaware County)

Hog Creek Game Club, 11851 Stemple Rd, Ada 45810 (Allen County)

Deer Gun Week

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 5, and 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster 43323 (Wyandot County)

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 1110 State Route 229, Delaware 43003 (Delaware County)

Hog Creek Game Club, 11851 Stemple Rd, Ada 45810 (Allen County)

Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326 (Hardin County)

Hebron Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Rd SE, Hebron 43025 (Licking County)

Knox County SWCD Office, 160 Columbus Rd, Mount Vernon 43050 (Knox County)

Ross County Fairgrounds, 344 Fairgrounds Rd, Chillicothe 45601 (Ross County)

Bonus Deer Gun Weekend

Dec. 19 and 20, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, 19100 County Highway 115, Harpster 43323 (Wyandot County)

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range, 1110 State Route 229, Delaware 43003 (Delaware County)

Hog Creek Game Club, 11851 Stemple Rd, Ada 45810 (Allen County)

Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326 (Hardin County)

Hebron Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Rd SE, Hebron 43025 (Licking County)

Knox County SWCD Office, 160 Columbus Rd, Mount Vernon 43050 (Knox County)

Ross County Fairgrounds, 344 Fairgrounds Rd, Chillicothe 45601 (Ross County)

Whole, field-dressed deer are accepted at the donation locations. Donated deer are required to be properly tagged and game-checked, and hunters are required to have a license and deer permit before heading into the field, unless exempted. All donated deer count toward county and statewide bag limits.

The Division of Wildlife started the program last October. In the program’s first year, 182 deer were donated, amounting to 36,400 venison servings for those in need. Field to Food Bank leverages hunters’ harvests as a conservation tool and community resource.

For those who cannot donate a harvest, monetary donations to the program can help cover processing and packing costs. For more information about the Field to Food Bank program or how to donate, visit ohiodnr.gov/DonateVenison.