When

Wed., September 09, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., September 09, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Canton’s Monument Park 800 Mc Kinley Monument Dr NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks Fall Programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Discovery Days. Rolling into a neighborhood near you, don’t miss the Stark Parks Discovery Days adventures at Canton’s Monument Park from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. Enjoy an evening of free, family-friendly fun, Give kayaking a try, meet live animals up close, hear the buzz about beekeeping or relax to the sounds of the Summer Serenades Concert. The symphony plays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the park’s Garden Center Gazebo. In case of inclement weather, the Discovery Days event will be canceled.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.