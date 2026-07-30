When

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 2:30pm

Event Venue

Fry Family Park 2533 Farber St SE Magnolia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Join for a hike of the trails of Fry Family Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Learn how to ID some of Ohio’s common trees along the way by studying their leaves, bark and seeds. You will discover basic techniques you can use to identify trees in your own backyard. The program is free, but registration is required.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.