Sat., August 08, 2026 at 1:00pm
Sat., August 08, 2026 at 2:30pm
Fry Family Park
2533 Farber St SE
Magnolia, OH
Stark Parks August events and programs
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Join for a hike of the trails of Fry Family Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8. Learn how to ID some of Ohio’s common trees along the way by studying their leaves, bark and seeds. You will discover basic techniques you can use to identify trees in your own backyard. The program is free, but registration is required.
For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.
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