When

Thu., September 03, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Sippo Lake Park: Exploration Gateway 5712 12th St. NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks offers yoga for all levels

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will host yoga at the park with certified yoga instructor Kim Kohler throughout September at Sippo Lake Park: Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton. These hour-long yoga sessions will offer a safe and supporting environment with modifications made to appeal to all experience levels. Dates include Sept. 5, 12, 21, 26 and 28.

Pre-registration is required and attendees will need to bring a mat. Namaste for a Drink will take place on Sept. 3 and 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park, 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. The event will include yoga with Kim Kohler and alcoholic beverages. Attendees must be over 21 to register.

The cost is $8 for in-county residents and $12 for out-of-county residents. For more information, visit starkparks.com.