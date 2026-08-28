Portage Co. Randolph Fair cancels Friday pulls after semi crashes through barrier

ATWATER, Ohio — Truck and tractor pulls at the Portage County Randolph Fair have been canceled for Friday night after a semi truck crashed through a concrete barrier at the end of the track Thursday night.

According to a statement from the fair board, at about 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, a Pro Street Semi competing in the CS Pulling Promotions Truck, Semi & Tractor Pulls grandstand event broke away from the pulling sled and “continued through the barrier at the end of the track.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department. No one else was injured in the crash.

“We are extremely thankful that no spectators, fairgoers, volunteers or event personnel were located on the other side of the barrier at the time of the incident,” the fair board said in a statement.

The fair board thanked emergency responders and event personnel who responded quickly and professionally after the incident.

This was the first time CS Pulling Promotions held an event at the Portage County Randolph Fair. The incident happened during the last class of the night. CS Pulling is based in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, and holds truck and tractor pulling events across Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and Ohio.

The fair board announced Friday morning that the ERA Truck and Tractor Pulls set for Friday night, Aug. 28 were canceled to allow the fair time to repair the barrier in preparation for the OSTPA Pulls on Saturday night, Aug. 29.

All tickets will be refunded for the Friday event. Credit card purchases will receive a full refund, including the credit card processing fee. The fair asks that you allow 5–7 business days for refunds to be processed. If tickets were purchased with cash, you can bring them to the fair office for a refund.

