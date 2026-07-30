When

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., August 09, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Stewart Manor House 13480 Congress Lake Avenue Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stark Parks August events and programs

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Tour Secret rooms, hidden safes and stories of the Stewart family at their ancestral estate. Join a Quail Hollow Volunteer Association docent-led tour through all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor House at Quail Hollow Park from 2 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 9 and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Reservations are not required. Cash only at the door; $5.00 per person or $20 for a family. Children age 3 and under are free.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.