When

Thu., July 23, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Thu., July 23, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Rodman Public Library 215 E Broadway St Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Steel drumming workshop offered at Rodman Library

ALLIANCE, Ohio — What’s better than hearing the ping, ting, dong and bing of the steel drums? Making those sounds yourself.

Youth ages 10 to 18 will have the opportunity to do just that when Steel Appeal conducts a steel drumming workshop at 1 p.m. on July 23. Registration is required to participate at rodmanlibrary.com.

Participants will discover the fascinating history and cultural roots of the steel drum, from its Caribbean origins to its modern-day evolution. The workshop explores how the instruments are built and tuned, and demonstrates performance techniques used by steel bands around the world. Along the way, attendees will be introduced to key musical concepts such as rhythm, tempo, melody, harmony, timbre, musical forms and dynamics.

The workshop is directed by Chad Floyd, professor of percussion at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, renowned for his dynamic performances and original compositions. He has toured extensively across the United States, Brazil, China, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Japan, South Korea and Trinidad. Many of his percussion compositions have gained international recognition, becoming staples in the standard solo percussion repertoire.