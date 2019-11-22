Wed., December 18, 2019 at 6:30pm
Wed., December 18, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
If you enjoy crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching or another similar crafting then come to Salem Public Library on December 18, 2019, and bring a project to work on while you chat with others. The group will meet in the Quaker Room of the library from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. “Stitches in Time” meets the third Wednesday of each month. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. If you have questions call the library at 330-332-0042. For more information about library programming and services go online to www.salem.lib.oh.us.