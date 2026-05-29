When

Sun., June 14, 2026 at 11:30am

Until

Sun., June 14, 2026 at 1:30pm

Event Venue

Mt Olivet United Church of Christ

410 South Range Rd

North Lima, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Community Day Camp of North Lima will hold a Strawberry Social on June 14, 2026 at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 South Range Rd., North Lima, from 11:30 to 1:30. Grilled hamburgers & hot dogs will be served along with chips, baked beans and drink. You can enjoy strawberry shortcake with ice cream or whip cream. Cost is by donation with proceeds to benefit our summer Community Day Camp, which will be July 27th through July 31st at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ.

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