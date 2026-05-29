Sun., June 14, 2026 at 11:30am
Sun., June 14, 2026 at 1:30pm
Mt Olivet United Church of Christ
410 South Range Rd
North Lima, OH
Community Day Camp of North Lima will hold a Strawberry Social on June 14, 2026 at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 South Range Rd., North Lima, from 11:30 to 1:30. Grilled hamburgers & hot dogs will be served along with chips, baked beans and drink. You can enjoy strawberry shortcake with ice cream or whip cream. Cost is by donation with proceeds to benefit our summer Community Day Camp, which will be July 27th through July 31st at Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ.
Photos