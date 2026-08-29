When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 9:30am

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Harrison County Fairgrounds 550 Grant St. Cadiz, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Stumptown Steam Threshers return for reunion and show in Cadiz

CADIZ, Ohio — The Stumptown Steam Threshers Club will gather for its 64th annual reunion and show, which will be held Sept. 12 and 13, at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St., Cadiz, Ohio.

The club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, display and demonstration of antique and historical farm equipment. The event officially opens at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony that will include the raising of the American flag and playing of the national anthem. The public is invited to view steam traction engines powering an antique saw mill sawing boards.

Show admission is $6 per day per adult. Children under age 12 are admitted free with an adult. Club memberships are available at a cost of $9 per person. A commemorative badge is included with each membership. A membership is valid for admission to both days of the 2026 show.

Other demonstrations will include steam traction engines powering an antique threshing machine. This is how the grain was separated before combines. A variety of other displays and demonstrations will cover the show ground, including a very large number of antique single-cylinder gas engines which will be used to power equipment such as pump jacks, butter churns, cream separators and washing machines.

Antique farm tractors and crawlers of numerous makes and models will be on display as well as a large variety of antique lawn and garden tractors, antique cars and trucks. The experience for all in attendance is one the public won’t want to miss: a chance to see how the American farmer performed chores in the days before electric motors, advanced farm tractors, combines and more modern equipment became available. Some equipment may date back as far as 1900 or earlier.

A large flea market will offer many treasures and sought-after items include baked goods, farm toys and many new items. Grab a Thresher Burger, fish tail sandwich, lemonade and some ice cream. Soup beans are cooked over an open fire and are served along with fresh corn bread.

Show information may be obtained by contacting the club secretary, Gary Wellendorf, at 330-265-3659.