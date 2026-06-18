Wed., June 24, 2026 at 6:30pm
Wed., June 24, 2026 at 7:30pm
Hall of Fame Village Amphitheater
2014 Champions Gateway
Canton, OH
Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks
CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.
Summer Serenades in the Park. The Canton Symphony Orchestra partnering with Stark Parks to present the 12th annual Summer Serenades in the Park Concert Series. Pack chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a performance by a small ensemble at June 24 at the Hall of Fame Village Amphitheater, 2014 Champions Gateway, Canton from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For updates, visit starkparks.com/serenades or cantonsymphony.org.
For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.
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