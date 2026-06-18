When

Wed., June 24, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., June 24, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Hall of Fame Village Amphitheater 2014 Champions Gateway Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Summer Serenades in the Park. The Canton Symphony Orchestra partnering with Stark Parks to present the 12th annual Summer Serenades in the Park Concert Series. Pack chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a performance by a small ensemble at June 24 at the Hall of Fame Village Amphitheater, 2014 Champions Gateway, Canton from 6:30-7:30 p.m. For updates, visit starkparks.com/serenades or cantonsymphony.org.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.