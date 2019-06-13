Sat., August 10, 2019 at 10:00am
Sat., August 10, 2019 at 12:00am
Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens
7490 Edison St. NE
Hartville, Ohio
In conjunction with our friends at Maize Valley, we are happy to host Sunflower Festival, II – The Fields Continue. Enjoy a relaxing stroll through our garden, take photos with our sunflowers, make your own sunflower bouquet, enjoy yard games, crafts, and snacks. This event is free. Food and flowers will be available for purchase. All proceeds from purchases in the store support Pegasus Farm’s therapeutic equestrian program.