When

Tue., June 30, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., June 30, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Richfield Fellowship Hall 3903 Broadview Rd Richfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Richfield program highlights George Washington

RICHFIELD, Ohio — The Richfield Historical Society is holding a TakeMeBack series talk June 30 from 7-8 p.m. at Richfield Fellowship Hall. Dale Fellows, with We Made History Presidential Living Historians, will present “George Washington and the Constitution” while in full character.

Fellows, who has studied the founding fathers for more than 15 years, will take you back in time to the 18th Century. Hear newly inaugurated President George Washington discuss the creation of the Constitution and his thoughts on being the first President of the United States. Fellows is a regular visitor and contributor to Colonial Williamsburg and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. His passion for this period in American history, coupled with his desire to educate the public about the formation of our country, has led him to portray George Washington.

No reservations are required for this free program. Call 330-659-4750 for additional information and visit richfieldohiohistoricalsociety.org for any event updates.