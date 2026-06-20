Fri., July 24, 2026 TBD
No Specific End Time
Franklin Co. Fairgrounds
4100 Columbia St.
Hillard, OH
614-876-7235
Presented by the Franklin Co. Fair. For more info visit fcfair.org or visit facebook: @FranklinCountyFairohio.
Photos
Fri., July 24, 2026 TBD
No Specific End Time
Franklin Co. Fairgrounds
4100 Columbia St.
Hillard, OH
614-876-7235
Presented by the Franklin Co. Fair. For more info visit fcfair.org or visit facebook: @FranklinCountyFairohio.
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