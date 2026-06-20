When

Fri., July 24, 2026 TBD

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Franklin Co. Fairgrounds

4100 Columbia St.

Hillard, OH

Phone

614-876-7235

Website

fcfair.org

Posted In

Presented by the Franklin Co. Fair. For more info visit fcfair.org or visit facebook: @FranklinCountyFairohio.

Photos

Map