When

Thu., June 25, 2026 at 8:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Wayne County Fairgrounds 199 Vanover St. Wooster, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tractor show in Wooster set for June 25-27

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association will host its 2026 Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association National Summer Show on June 25 to 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, 199 Vanover St., Wooster.

The three-day show will feature displays, seminars, tours, a tractor pull, food and live events focused on classic machinery and agricultural history. The event will highlight AGCO Family Repowers in addition to rare and restored tractors from across the Oliver legacy.

For admission and event details, visit OliverTractorShows.com.