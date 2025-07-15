When

Sun., August 10, 2025 at 11:00am

No Specific End Time

Ashtabula County Fair

127 N. Elm St.

Jefferson, OH

440-576-7626

www.ashtbulafair.com

Stock tractors and 4×4 pulls at the 179th Ashtabula County Fair. For more details visit www.ashtablulafair.com.

