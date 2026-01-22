When

The Tuscarawas County cattle Association is announcing their annual banquet and meeting which will be held Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at the Union Hill Church of Sugarcreek. Local cattlemen are invited to join us for a roast beef and chicken dinner. The cost of the meal is $18 per person, reservations are required by February 1 and seating is limited. Guest speaker is Dr. Vet Joe Varga. During the annual meeting we will elect five directors to serve a two year term and review the past year of activities. Contact Justin Specht for reservations. 330.432.4687

