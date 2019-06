When

Mon., September 16, 2019 All Day Event

Until

Sun., September 22, 2019 All Day Event

Event Venue

Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds 259 S Tuscarawas Ave. Dover, OH

Phone

330-343-0524

Website

Posted In

Educating our youth through the 4-H and FFA programs of Tuscarawas County.

Event Schedule

9/16 – Motocross 7:30 p.m.

9/17 – Band O Rama 6 p.m.

9/18 – Rodeo 7:30 p.m.

9/19 – Great Lakes Lumberjack Show 7 p.m.

9/20 – Truck & Tractor Pull 7 p.m.

9/21 – Monster Truck Show 7 p.m.

9/22 – Demolition Derby 7:30 p.m.