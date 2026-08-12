When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Centennial Park

472 Park Ave

Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Vendors sought for fall festival

SALEM, Ohio — The Kiwanis Club of Salem is currently accepting antique and craft vendors for its popular Family Fall Festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Centennial Park in Salem.
The cost for vendors is $35. Contact Doug Falk at 330-853-0158 or visit the group’s Facebook page at Kiwanis Club of Salem, Ohio, for more information.

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