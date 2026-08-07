When

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 08, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Independence Dam State Park 27722 State Route 424 Defiance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Walk through History’ event set for Aug. 8-9

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft will host a “Walk Through History” event on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Independence Dam State Park, 27722 State Route 424, Defiance.

The event, part of the agency’s year-long America 250 celebration, will provide visitors with an immersive experience of America’s past, from the Revolutionary War to the modern era; roughly 80 historical reenactors and educators will be on site representing periods from 1776 to the present day. The event will also feature living-history camps, historical demonstrations and entertainment and on-site food trucks.

A highlight of the weekend will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort Starvation War of 1812 memorial, 29125 State Route 424, Defiance. The Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps will lead a procession of War of 1812 reenactors to the memorial where the Daughters of 1812 Kentucky Chapter will provide remarks before placing the wreath. The ceremony will also consist of a bugler tribute, the national anthem performed by local Girl Scout troops and a flyover by a World War I-era biplane, depending on weather.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov.