When

Wed., December 11, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., December 11, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

“Low Glycemic Impact Eating and Fitness for the Holidays and Beyond!” is the topic for the December 11, 2019, Wellness Wednesday program to take place in the library’s Quaker Room from 6:30-7:30 pm.

The guest speaker will be Butch “Mr. Wellness” Temnick, MFCS, CHS, CLC. Mr. Temnick will provide “A step-by-step plan-of-action for individuals to follow during December to avoid the holiday weight gain!” When you have finished the year 2019 on a high note by applying the advice provided in this program to your life you will be on track to making 2020 a healthier year!

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Butch “Mr. Wellness” Temnick, MFCS, CHS, CLC, a veteran of the United States Air Force, is a former Jr. Mr. South Carolina bodybuilder champion, and national qualifier. He has been serving the health and fitness industry for over 30 years. His specialty is fitness conditioning, sports conditioning, fitness coaching, and lifestyle coaching. He has a background as a Sports Medicine’s Athletic Trainer and did an internship at Myrtle Beach High School in Myrtle Beach, SC and Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC. He has participated in the NFL Strength & Conditioning Clinic with the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the former Wellness Coordinator for the Horry County Government in Conway, SC, bringing wellness into the workplace. He was a Health & Fitness Instructor at Coastal Carolina University’s Lifelong Learning Society and Webster University in Myrtle Beach, SC. Since moving back to Ohio, he has been an instructor at the MCCTC, teaching adults how to change their lifestyle with an Intro to Wellness 101 class. His passion is creating healthy living in his community, the greater Youngstown/Warren area, and to that end, he launched and oversees Project G.O.H.A. [Getting Ohioans Healthy Again] that provides coaching and education for individuals living in Ohio to live a healthier lifestyle following a low-glycemic-impact-eating meal plan! Butch also volunteers at the Warren Family Mission!