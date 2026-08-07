When

Tue., August 11, 2026 at 10:30am

Until

Tue., August 11, 2026 at 12:30pm

Event Venue

Municipal Park Stage 501 Almeda Ave Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Come see animals and other stars

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva’s Municipal Park will host “Wildlife Rehabilitation,” a Stark Parks program, at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 at Minerva’s Municipal Park Stage, 501 Almeda Ave. in Minerva, Ohio.

Attendees will meet some of Stark Parks’ live animal ambassadors. These animals cannot be released back into the wild due to their injuries, and each of their stories will be shared during the presentation. Attendees will also find out what to do if they find an injured wild animal.

The program is free, interesting for all ages and will last approximately an hour. Please do not bring dogs to the program, as they frighten the ambassador animals.

Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on. In case of rain, the program will be held on the stage.

On Aug. 12, the Minerva Chamber will offer a free stargazing night beginning at 9 p.m. at Great Trail Golf Course, 10154 Great Trail Dr., Minerva. Venus should be visible and the Perseid meteor shower will be happening.

The event is free for all ages and will take place near the No. 18 green, by the clubhouse. Drive to the end of the parking lot and turn left, then drive to the gravel lot. Cancellations will be posted on the Chamber Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce at 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.