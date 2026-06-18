When

Sun., June 28, 2026 at 11:30am

Until

Sun., June 28, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Winona Area Historical Society 32114 Winona Road Hanoverton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Winona Strawberry Festival celebrates 13th year

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The 13th annual Winona Strawberry Festival will be held June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winona Area Historical Society, 32114 Winona Road, Hanoverton.

There will be food for for sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the menu includes barbecued chicken halves, sandwiches, sides, homemade desserts, strawberry topping for homemade ice cream and more.

In celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, historical societies and museums from all over Columbiana County will be on the grounds to display/demonstrate items unique to their area, including the Underground Railroad, ceramics, archives, flax scutching, Quaker Meeting Houses, canals, industry, county history, farm life, Charles Burchfield, beehive coke ovens and the Ohio River.

A live sale by Kiko Auctions at 2 p.m. includes items donated by local businesses and community members for the benefit of the Winona Area Historical Society, sponsor of the event on its campus at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street in Winona, Ohio. Donated items are welcomed until June 26. Contact Vivienne at 330-332-4322. Cash and personal checks are accepted forms of payment.

Free parking is available on the historical society property east of the meeting house.