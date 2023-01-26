Winter Scavenger Hunt at Waterworth Memorial Park
Sat., January 28, 2023 at 1:00pm
Sat., January 28, 2023 at 12:00am
Waterworth Memorial Park
700 Sunset Blvd.
Salem, Ohio
Families, get ready to bundle up and head to the Nature Trail at Waterworth Memorial Park for a Winter Scavenger Hunt provided by Salem Public Library and Salem Parks & Recreation! On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 PM, each person will be given a checklist of nature sights and sounds so we can appreciate all that nature gives us (yes, even in the cold Ohio winter!). Registration is required and can be done online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to all and free of cost, we hope to enjoy nature with you!