When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., July 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Historic Zoar Village 198 Main St Zoar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Zoar Village will host more than 60 antique dealers

ZOAR, Ohio — Historic Zoar Village is hosting over 60 antiques dealers at its annual Antiques and Artisans Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 25 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 26.

Considered one of Ohio’s fastest-growing antique shows, the event features dealers of premier country, primitive, folk and Americana antiques from across the nation. Handmade folk art, furniture and fine crafts will also be available from highly skilled juried artisans in the Artisan Showcase Tent.

Activities include a special America 250-themed artifact exhibit in the Bimeler Museum featuring a mock room of the Zoar Hotel, and museum building tours to learn about the Zoar settlers who established America’s most successful communal society, which operated from 1819 to 1898. There will be demonstrations of 19th-century techniques for weaving, spinning, blacksmithing, butter churning and kraut making, local shopping at the Zoar Bakery, Zoar Store, Inkwell Gifts and private antique shops, along with a beer Garden and various food options.

It is free to visit the Beer Garden and other food areas. Tickets are sold in the form of wristbands that provide access to all tents, events, museum buildings and demonstrations. Wristbands are available for purchase online and in person on July 25 and 26 from one of several outdoor admission booths and from the Zoar Store & Visitors Center.

Ticket prices for the Antiques Show and Juried Artisan Showcase are $14 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under. Coupons for admission will be available for online tickets. Free parking will be available off-site with a free shuttle service to Zoar.

All proceeds from the event support ongoing educational programming and architectural restoration efforts in Historic Zoar Village.

Visit historiczoarvillage.com for more information or to pre-order a ticket.