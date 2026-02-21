Hord Family wins Ohio Pork Council’s top honor

LIMA, Ohio — The Ohio Pork Council recognized the 2025 recipients of its annual awards during the Ohio Pork Congress on Feb. 4 in Lima. Presented during the OPC Awards Luncheon, the honors celebrate individuals, families and organizations whose leadership, accomplishments and dedication to Ohio’s pork industry set them apart from their peers.

Ohio Pork Industry Excellence Award

The Ohio Pork Council’s most prestigious honor, the Pork Industry Excellence Award, was presented to the Hord Family of Hord Family Farms, headquartered in Bucyrus, Ohio. This award recognizes a pork farmer or farm family whose long-standing commitment and leadership have made a lasting impact at the state and national level.

Hord Family Farms is a multi-state pork production business guided by a hands-on leadership team that includes Pat, Janel, Duane, Colleen and Phil Hord, all of whom remain actively involved in the daily operations of the family enterprise. Together, they have built a culture rooted in integrity, innovation, sustainability and stewardship, which are values that continue to shape their business and influence the broader pork industry.

Under the Hord family’s leadership, the operation has grown while maintaining a strong focus on employee development, animal care, environmental responsibility and community engagement. Their commitment to empowering people and preparing future leaders has helped set a high standard for modern pork production in Ohio and beyond.

Swine Managers of the Year

The Ohio Pork Council recognized two recipients with the Swine Manager of the Year Award for 2025, honoring individuals whose expertise and leadership elevate daily farm operations and animal care.

Chayo Rosario Salgado was recognized for her rapid advancement and measurable impact at farms operated by Fine Swine LLC. There, her leadership has improved sow care, reduced mortality rates and strengthened farm performance across multiple sites. Her dedication to mentoring others and raising production standards reflects a deep commitment to both people and pigs.

Alan Adam, with more than 30 years of industry experience, was honored with this award for his steady leadership at Heimerl Farms, based in Johnstown, Ohio. Known for his reliability and problem-solving skills, Adam plays a critical role in herd health, pig marketing and mentoring the next generation of farm leaders.

Other awards

The Pork Promoter of the Year Award was presented to the Cardington-Lincoln FFA Chapter for its innovative and hands-on approach to educating students and the local community about pork production. Through its hands-on Pig Project curriculum and extensive outreach efforts, the chapter successfully connected classroom learning with real-world agriculture, generating enthusiasm and awareness well beyond Morrow County.

The OPC Service Award was presented to Andréia Arruda, DVM, associate professor in the Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine at Ohio State University. She is widely respected for her tireless service to producers, applied research in swine health, and leadership in disease preparedness and biosecurity efforts that directly benefit Ohio’s pork industry. Arruda also serves on OPC’s Swine Health Committee and actively mentors the next generation of swine veterinarians and researchers.

The Friend of Pork Award was presented to Jeff Karshner, vice president of United Producers’ Advanced Hog Marketing Division, in recognition of more than four decades of service supporting Ohio pork producers. His leadership in hog marketing and long-standing commitment to youth and industry service have made a lasting impact across the state.

The Ohio Pork Council was established in 1968 by pig farmers dedicated to promoting and advancing Ohio’s pork industry. Today, OPC represents approximately 2,500 members. For more information, visit www.OhioPork.org.