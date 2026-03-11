Silvopasture offers graziers shade, forage and resilience

Recent weather extremes in eastern Ohio just haven’t been playing fair. A run of unseasonably wet springs followed by late summer and fall droughts has made grazing seasons increasingly unpredictable, pushing many producers to look for options that help pastures recover faster and keep animals performing under stress.

During Ohio State University Extension’s January soil health webinar, “Trees for Healthy Soils: Agroforestry and Silvopasture,” presenters Dr. Roger Williams, Ohio State University, and Robert Mulligan, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, underscored a message that stuck with me: Integrating trees into pasture isn’t just about shade or squeezing out a few extra grazing acres. It’s a practical, multi-purpose strategy to strengthen a grazing operation from the ground up.

Dual appeal

Agroforestry, a blend of agriculture and forestry, is not a new discipline, but practices like silvopasture are gaining renewed attention as producers seek out tools to build more resilient grazing systems. Silvopasture’s appeal is twofold, helping both the land and the animals work smarter together.

Trees offer shade in summer, wind protection in winter and long‑term products like timber, nuts or specialty wood, while managed grazing cycles nutrients, reduces brush and improves forage quality under the canopy. The key is intention.

True silvopasture manages trees, forages and livestock as one system; simply turning animals into the woods is not silvopasture and often leads to negative impacts such as compacted soils, damaged trees and poor‑quality forage stands.

When thoughtfully planned and implemented, silvopasture improves forage quality, moderates temperature extremes and strengthens soil health through better nutrient cycling and deeper, more diverse root systems.

Added benefits

The benefits of a silvopasture system extend beyond soil and shade. Managing trees and livestock as one integrated system can produce rewards of improved animal comfort, open new income streams and develop healthier acres that are better equipped to handle increasing environmental stresses. New graziers often appreciate the added forage stability, while experienced livestock producers recognize the long‑term value of diversifying both land use and income streams.

Establishing silvopasture

Silvopasture is established in two main ways. The first is by planting trees into existing pastures. The second is by thinning woodland to let enough sunlight reach the ground for forage growth. Both approaches work well in Ohio, but long-term success depends on selecting suitable tree species and maintaining proper spacing to ensure adequate light for healthy forage production.

Once trees are in place, forage management becomes the priority, as young trees need protection from competition and pressure. As the system matures, rotational grazing keeps forages vigorous while preventing livestock from damaging trunks or roots. Ultimately, resilience results from consistent management: Short grazing periods, longer rest intervals and protecting young trees from rubbing or browsing. All these strategies contribute to maintaining productive forages and protecting soil health.

Simple guide

To help producers incorporate silvopasture practices more easily, Steve Gabriel of Cornell’s Small Farms Program developed a simple, research‑based handout outlining six common‑sense principles that assist beginners in avoiding common pitfalls while giving seasoned graziers a framework for fine‑tuning density, timing and species mixes for better returns.

These principles break the practice into manageable steps, from defining your goals to choosing species, managing light and protecting young trees, offering a practical roadmap for building a functional, well‑managed silvopasture system.

Whether you’re testing a small paddock or planning a larger project, these tips provide a solid foundation. You can access the handout at https://smallfarms.cornell.edu/2018/06/six-key-principles-for-a-successful-silvopasture/

Once you’ve got a grasp of the basics, the next step is putting them into practice on your own farm. The best place to begin isn’t with a chainsaw or a tree order, it’s simply walking your land and noticing where trees could strengthen pastures or where managed grazing could make woodlots more productive.

Local extension and NRCS staff can help you assess sites, choose species and even identify cost‑share or technical assistance opportunities for tree planting or woodland improvements. Remember, silvopasture is a long‑term investment. Trees take time, but with good planning and steady management, the payoff is a more resilient grazing system that benefits your animals, your land and your operation’s bottom line.

Silvopasture doesn’t need to be implemented across the whole farm at once. Regardless of your goal, it is a flexible, regenerative option worth exploring.