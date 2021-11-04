20 Pa. school districts eligible for bus rebates

PHILADELPHIA — American Rescue Plan Act funds are now available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for electric school bus rebates as part of an effort to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks to children in 20 Pennsylvania school districts.

The 2021 ARP Electric School Bus Rebates offers $7 million to eligible school districts and private fleet owners for the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric ones. Selected applicants that scrap and replace their old diesel buses with new electric buses will receive a rebate of $300,000 per bus.

School districts must apply for the funds no later than 4 p.m., Nov. 5. Eligibility requirements must be met for school districts to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates; visit: ARP Electric School Bus Rebates Eligibility List.

The school districts in Pennsylvania that are eligible to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates include the following: Aliquippa School District; Allentown City School District; Brownsville Area School District; Chester-Upland School District; Clairton City School District; Duquesne City School District;

Erie City School District; PA Farrell Area School District; Greater Johnstown School District; Hanover Area School District; Harrisburg City School District; Jeannette City School District

New Kensington-Arnold School District; Philadelphia City School District; Reading School District; Salisbury-Elk Lick School District; Steelton-Highspire School District; Sto-Rox School District; Wilkes-Barre Area School District; Wilkinsburg Borough School District; and York City School District

For more information visit epa.gov/dera/2021-american-rescue-plan-arp-electric-school-bus-rebates.