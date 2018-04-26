AgCredit announces profit sharing

FOSTORIA, Ohio — AgCredit recently declared a patronage refund of 30.03 percent for 2017, resulting in $24.1 million refunded to its member borrowers.

This patronage payment provides a refund to the lending cooperative’s shareholders of 30 cents for every dollar they accrued in interest on their loans for the past year.

Earnings for 2017 were $57 million. AgCredit’s year-end numbers reflected a 4.63 percent growth rate and $83 million increase as loan volume increased to $1.879 billion.